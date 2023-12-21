Skakel tussen oefening en geestesgesondheid ondersoek

A new study published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry has explored the connection between exercise and mental health.

The study involved analyzing data from over 1.2 million people in the United States, uncovering a significant association between exercise frequency and mental health.

The researchers found that individuals who exercised regularly had about 1.5 fewer “bad mental health days” per month than those who did not exercise at all. They also observed that team sports, cycling, and aerobics were particularly beneficial for mental well-being.

There are several reasons why exercise may have a positive impact on mental health. Physical activity releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce feelings of stress and depression. Exercise also provides an opportunity for social interaction and can help individuals develop a sense of community and support.

While the study establishes a clear link between exercise and improved mental health, the researchers caution that more research is needed to determine if exercise directly causes improved mental well-being or if individuals with better mental health are simply more likely to engage in regular exercise.

Regardless, the findings highlight the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily routines to promote overall mental well-being. This research suggests that regular exercise can be an effective strategy for reducing the burden of mental health conditions and improving general emotional well-being.