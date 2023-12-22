Vuur op met Drift Tuning in GTA Online

Summary: Dive into the exhilarating world of Drift Tuning in GTA Online, a new and exciting upgrade available for select cars. Discover how this addition enhances drifting maneuvers, transforms your vehicle into all-wheel drive, and boosts engine power. Here’s everything you need to know about Drift Tuning and how to get it.

Rockstar Games introduces Drift Tuning, an essential upgrade for passionate drifters in GTA Online. This feature amplifies the precision of drifting maneuvers, converts the car into all-wheel drive, and enhances the overall engine power. Strap in and get ready for an adrenaline-fueled experience!

To access Drift Tuning in GTA Online, head to the Los Santos Car Meet, available with the purchase of a membership for $50,000. Once you become a member, you’ll have the opportunity to bring in an eligible car and install the Drift Tune for $200,000. When you arrive at the Car Meet, make sure to select Drift Tuning as your first option, found above Armor. Should you want to revert your car back to its original handling, Drift Tune removal is available for $50,000.

Do keep in mind that installing the Drift Tune will replace any existing modifications on your car. However, if you decide to remove the Drift Tune, all previous modifications will be restored.

As of now, Drift Tuning is only compatible with eight select cars in GTA Online. These vehicles have been specifically designed to take advantage of this exhilarating feature:

1. Annis Euros

2. Annis Remus

3. Annis ZR350

4. Declasse Drift Tampa

5. Declasse Drift Yosemite

6. Dinka Jester RR

7. Fathom FR36

8. Karin Futo GTX

Prepare to unleash your drifting skills to new heights with Drift Tuning in GTA Online. Buckle up and dominate the streets with style and precision!