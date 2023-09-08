Stadslewe

Hoe om die Night Elf Heritage Quest Line in World of Warcraft te voltooi

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Hoe om die Night Elf Heritage Quest Line in World of Warcraft te voltooi

The Night Elf Heritage quest line in World of Warcraft offers players the opportunity to earn a special set of armor. However, one quest in particular, “Stepping into the Shadows,” has been causing confusion and frustration for players. Here’s a guide on how to successfully complete this quest and continue on with the Night Elf Heritage quest line.

In “Stepping into the Shadows,” players are required to extinguish six Felflame Braziers and “discover what lurks in the depths of Shadow Hold.” The main objective of this quest is to escort Maiev Shadowsong through Shadow Hold. It’s important to note that Maiev walks at a very slow pace, and players must stay by her side throughout the entire quest.

During the escort, players must remain within the blue dome that surrounds Maiev. Leaving the dome will result in Maiev scolding the player and stopping for a few moments until they return. If players leave the dome for an extended period of time, they will need to abandon the quest and start over.

As players traverse Shadow Hold with Maiev, they must also extinguish the green Felflame Braziers that she points out along the way. Once six braziers have been extinguished and players reach the bottom of Shadow Hold, they will receive credit for completing the quest.

It’s important to note that players cannot kill the Orc Warlock named Cultist Nethus, who is located at the bottom of Shadow Hold, before escorting Maiev all the way down. Players must stay by Maiev’s side until they reach Cultist Nethus.

If players mistakenly defeat Cultist Nethus before completing the escort, they will need to abandon the quest and start over. However, once “Stepping into the Shadows” is successfully completed, the rest of the quest chain consists mainly of cinematics and easy objectives.

Completing the Night Elf Heritage quest line can be a challenge, but with this guide, players will be able to navigate through “Stepping into the Shadows” and continue on their journey to earn the Night Elf Heritage armor.

Source: Dot Esports

