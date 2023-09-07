Hoe om die taal in Starfield te verander: 'n Stap-vir-stap-gids

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has finally been released. However, many players have been struggling to find the option to change the language in the game. Unlike most games, Starfield does not have an in-game option to change the language settings. But don’t worry, there are ways to change the language outside the game, depending on the platform you are playing on.

If you are playing Starfield on PC through Steam, here is a step-by-step guide to changing the language:

Step 1: Open Steam and go to the Starfield page in your Library.

Step 2: Click on the cog icon next to the achievements.

Step 3: Choose Properties.

Step 4: Under the General tab, you will find the Language options.

Step 5: Choose your preferred language and save the settings.

Note that if you select a language with audio support, you may need to wait for the audio language files to download before opening the game.

If you are playing on PC through Xbox Game Pass, you will need to change the language of your PC’s system. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Start menu.

Step 2: Click on the Settings (cog) icon.

Step 3: Go to Time and Language.

Step 4: Open the Language or Language & Region tab.

Step 5: Choose your preferred language and apply the settings.

For Xbox Series X/S players, Starfield uses your console’s language as the default. Here’s how to change the language on your Xbox:

Step 1: Press the Xbox button on your controller.

Step 2: Go to the Profile & System tab.

Step 3: Open the Settings page.

Step 4: Navigate to the System tab.

Step 5: Change the language in the language and location page.

After making any language changes on Xbox, remember to restart your console for the changes to take effect.

It’s important to note that Starfield supports a limited number of languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. However, it’s worth mentioning that some of the top spoken languages, such as Hindi, Standard Arabic, Bengali, and Russian, are not included even for subtitles and interface support.

In conclusion, changing the language in Starfield is possible, but the process varies depending on the platform you are playing on. By following the above steps, you can enjoy the game in your preferred language.

