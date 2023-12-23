Karakterakteur Ken Hudson Campbell sukkel met kanker

Ken Hudson Campbell, known for his roles in films like “Home Alone,” “Armageddon,” and “Groundhog Day,” has recently been diagnosed with cancer, according to his family. In a statement released with a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Campbell’s family, it was revealed that he was diagnosed in late October after a tumor was discovered at the bottom of his mouth, encroaching on his teeth.

The statement requests help from the world to support Campbell in his battle against cancer, highlighting his memorable roles as Santa in “Home Alone,” the character kissed by Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day,” and his character sacrificing his life in “Armageddon” to save the world from an asteroid. The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds for Campbell’s medical expenses following a 10-hour surgery that partially removed his jawbone.

The procedure and its potential implications for Campbell’s acting career weigh heavily on his family. However, they remain hopeful for his recovery and are grateful for the overwhelming support they have received thus far. The fundraiser has already raised over $88,000, with contributions from fellow actors and former co-stars such as Steve Carell and Tim Meadows.

Campbell’s acting career spans several decades, with his first credited role being in the 1990 film “Home Alone,” where he played a Santa impersonator. Interestingly, director Chris Columbus initially considered Chris Farley for the part but ultimately went with Campbell, who delivered a memorable performance. Campbell’s most recent role is in the 2021 horror film “Digging to Death,” and he is set to reprise his role as Boomer in an animated series based on the 2019 film “Wonder Park.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Campbell’s family and friends remain optimistic and hopeful for his recovery. The outpouring of love, support, and financial assistance from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry serves as a testament to the impact he has had throughout his career.