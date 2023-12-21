Grand Theft Auto VI: Aanhangers spekuleer oor nuwe protagoniste

Summary: With the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, fans have been speculating about the identity of the game’s two new protagonists. While Rockstar has not yet revealed the actors behind the characters, social media has been buzzing with claims from various individuals who believe they are playing the starring roles.

Following the trailer’s debut, rumors circulated that the game would introduce two new characters: Jason and Lucia, who would emulate the infamous Bonnie and Clyde duo. Although the official announcement regarding the actors has not been made, several people have taken to Twitter and other platforms to assert their involvement in the highly anticipated title.

One Twitter account, claiming to be the ‘real’ Lucia from GTA VI, posted a video featuring a woman named Lucia Echeverría entering a store while bystanders excitedly identified her as the game’s protagonist. The video was captioned with teasing language and included GTA VI hashtags. However, it was soon revealed that the video was a hoax and that Echeverría is an Instagram model named jaelanijade.

This incident is only one example of the attention-grabbing claims that have emerged since the release of the GTA VI trailer. On December 10th, a person known as the “Florida Joker” demanded a substantial sum of money from Rockstar, accusing them of stealing his likeness for the game.

As fans eagerly await further announcements from Rockstar, it is clear that the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has already reached new heights. While the true identities of Jason and Lucia remain unknown, the speculation and online chatter continue to create excitement and intrigue among the gaming community.