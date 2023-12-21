'n Jong kuberkraker is lewenslank in 'n veilige hospitaal gevonnis nadat hy Grand Theft Auto-speletjiebesonderhede uitgelek het

A young hacker, originally from Oxford and diagnosed with autism, has been sentenced to life in a secure hospital after hacking and leaking images of Rockstar Games’ upcoming GTA 6. Arion Kurtaj, an 18-year-old member of the international gang Lapsus$, carried out cyberattacks against tech giants including Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, costing these companies nearly $10 million.

The judge stated that Kurtaj’s skills and his desire to commit cybercrimes posed a high risk to the public. He will remain in a secure hospital for life, unless deemed no longer dangerous by medical professionals. During his detention, Kurtaj exhibited violent behavior, resulting in numerous cases of injuries and property damage.

A mental health assessment conducted during the sentencing hearing revealed that Kurtaj “expressed the intention to return to cybercriminal activities as soon as possible. He is highly motivated.” Despite the confiscation of his laptop, Kurtaj managed to breach Rockstar’s system using an Amazon Firestick, the TV in his hotel room, and a mobile phone.

The hacking incident had significant financial implications for Rockstar Games. Earlier this month, the trailer for GTA 6 was released, garnering 128 million views on YouTube within just four days.

During the sentencing hearings, Kurtaj’s defense team argued that the success of the game trailer demonstrated that his hacking did not cause severe harm to the game developer. They requested this be taken into consideration when determining the sentence. However, Judge Lees dismissed this argument, emphasizing that there were real victims and tangible damages resulting from the multiple cyberattacks Kurtaj carried out with Lapsus$.

Rockstar Games informed the court that the hacking incident had cost them $5 million and thousands of work hours.