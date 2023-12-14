Gigabyte onthul nuwe AORUS-speletjieskootrekenaars: kragtige prestasie in 'n draagbare ontwerp

Gigabyte, a leading global computer brand, is excited to introduce its latest gaming laptops for 2024 – the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15. These laptops offer cutting-edge performance in a sleek and portable design.

Powered by the brand-new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors and equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 graphics processors (GPU) and expandable DDR5 memory, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 effortlessly handle long gaming sessions or demanding creative tasks on the go. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology ensures optimal performance in a super portable chassis, while the addition of Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® technologies provides an immersive personal cinematic experience.

At the heart of these laptops is the latest Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor, codenamed “Meteor Lake.” It is the first powerful mobile processor to integrate the Intel AI Boost Engine (NPU) for extended battery life and increased energy efficiency. The AORUS 17, with its NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 laptop GPU with TGP up to 140W, uses NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology to intelligently switch between graphics processors, optimizing performance and battery usage. The AORUS 17 benefits from WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, using high thermal conductivity phase-change materials and ultra-thin fan blades for efficient cooling. Gigabyte has also made the thermal fins as thin as possible, resulting in a 103% increase in cooling area while maintaining the overall compact form factor.

Users of the new laptops can enjoy next-generation power with a stunning QHD display featuring a refresh rate of 240Hz, delivering stunning color depth and contrast. TÜV Rheinland certification for Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technology ensures reduced eye discomfort after prolonged use. Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® further enhance the experience by providing vivid visuals and immersive sound.

Gigabyte takes mobile computing to the next level with a suite of utilities in the new AI Nexus application. AI Boost, powered by Microsoft Azure AI, intuitively adjusts CPU/GPU settings and fan speeds based on detected game profiles, simplifying the gaming experience. Additionally, the AI generator harnesses the power of edge computing with Stable Diffusion, allowing users to enjoy the magic of generative AI powered by the integrated neural processing unit of the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors. The next version of AI Power Gear will optimize power consumption, extending both battery life and overall device longevity.

With the launch of the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15, Gigabyte continues to push the boundaries of mobile computing, providing gamers and power users with powerful performance in a portable package.

Photo – [link to the original article photo]

Source: [link to the original article]