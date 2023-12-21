Simba’s Boxing Day Sale Offers Amazing Discounts on Award-Winning Mattresses

Simba is kicking off the Boxing Day sales early this year with incredible discounts on their top-quality mattresses. Whether you’re in the market for the original Simba Hybrid, the best-selling Simba Hybrid Pro, the luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, or the budget-friendly Simbatex Essential, you can find amazing deals on all of them. But that’s not all – Simba is also offering up to 60% off on duvets, pillows, and bed linen to complete your bedroom makeover.

The best part? You won’t have to wait long to take advantage of these fantastic deals. However, you do need to act fast because the sale ends at 11:59pm on Boxing Day (26 December). So make sure to set aside some time during your holiday festivities to score big savings.

Not only are all the mattresses on sale of excellent quality, but they have also received high accolades in comprehensive reviews for their performance. Rest assured that any purchase you make will live up to your expectations. And to give you even more peace of mind, Simba offers a generous 365-day trial period, allowing you to test out your new mattress without any pressure.

Let’s take a closer look at one of the featured mattresses on sale:

Simba Hybrid – Unbeatable Comfort at an Unbeatable Price

During the Christmas and Boxing Day sale, the original Simba Hybrid is available at a discounted price of £687 (king size), making it £400 cheaper than usual. This mattress has received a five-star rating in expert reviews and has been honored with the title of Expert Reviews Best Buy.

The Simba Hybrid offers an exceptional balance of comfort and support, ensuring that you wake up without any neck pain. While it may not have the rotation handles found in the Pro version and can be slightly warmer, it remains bouncy and brilliant throughout its lifespan.

For more information on the Simba Hybrid and other incredible deals in the Christmas and Boxing Day sale, visit the Simba website. With these discounts, there’s no better time to upgrade your sleep experience and start the new year off well-rested.