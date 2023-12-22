Genshin Impact stel Knoffel Baguette bekend: 'n Geurvolle hupstoot in die jongste opdatering

In the most recent update of the popular action role-playing game, Genshin Impact, players can now indulge in a new culinary delight – the Garlic Baguette. This delectable consumable item provides a significant boost to the attack power of party members, adding a savory twist to gameplay and expanding the game’s culinary landscape.

Obtaining the Recipe

Players can acquire the recipe for the Garlic Baguette from Louis’ Snack Shop in the Court of Fontaine. Priced at 2500 Mora, the recipe is a worthwhile investment for those seeking to enhance their in-game abilities. The ingredients required to prepare this delectable treat include four Flour and two Butter, which can be obtained from vendors or crafted using base ingredients like Wheat and Milk. For those who prefer convenience over the kitchen, pre-made Garlic Baguettes are also available for purchase from Sanguinetti at Hotel Debord for 1850 Mora each.

Enhancing Gameplay

The Garlic Baguette comes in three different quality levels – Suspicious, Normal, and Delicious, each providing a varying duration of ATK boost for 300 seconds. This new item offers a substantial advantage in Genshin Impact version 4.3, elevating characters’ attack stats and adding a fresh layer of strategy to gameplay. Additionally, the cooking process itself presents an engaging mini-game that players must skillfully maneuver to ensure a successful dish.

Co-Op Mode Considerations

In the game’s Co-Op Mode, the ATK boost provided by the Garlic Baguette applies only to the player’s character, rather than the entire party. This introduces a strategic element to its usage, making the game more immersive and demanding for players.

The 4.3 Update

The introduction of the Garlic Baguette coincides with the upcoming 4.3 Update for Genshin Impact, slated for release on December 20, 2023. This update brings forth a plethora of exciting new events, the addition of the character Navia, and several quality of life improvements such as Automatic Locking and Quick Unlock functions, recommended Artifact Set information, and simplified artifact selection. Moreover, the update will also display the respawn time of bosses on the map, further enriching the overall gaming experience for players.