Nuus

FUJINON stel die draagbare Duvo HZK24-300mm-lens bekend

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
FUJINON has unveiled the latest addition to their Duvo series of lenses ahead of the IBC 2023 event in Amsterdam. The new lens, the HZK24-300mm, is the second lens in the series and offers a 12.5x zoom range. It is the first “portable” zoom lens in the Duvo lineup and is compatible with Super35 image sensors.

The HZK24-300mm lens features a built-in 1.5x expander, allowing it to cover full-frame image sensors or function as a 36-450mm zoom lens on a Super35 camera. It has a relatively compact size and weight, measuring 27cm/10.6in in length and weighing 2.95kg/4.4 lbs. The lens is only available with a PL mount and is not interchangeable. However, it is compatible with the ZEISS eXtended Data system, enabling the recording of lens metadata.

With a maximum aperture range of T2.9-4.2, the HZK24-300mm offers exceptional image quality across its 12.5x zoom range. The lens design incorporates large-diameter aspherical elements and Super-ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses to effectively control aberrations and minimize issues such as ghosting, lens flare, and color bleeding.

The HZK24-300mm lens has a front diameter of 114mm, making it compatible with industry-standard matte boxes. The minimum focusing distance is 88cm/34.6in, and all focus, iris, and zoom rings feature 0.8-pitch gears for use with FIZ (focus, iris, zoom) systems.

The lens is set to be available in spring 2024 and will be showcased at the IBC 2023 event in Amsterdam. Pricing details have not yet been announced.

