Nuwe waarskuwing uitgereik vir Sentraal-Texas

A new warning has been issued for Central Texas, alerting residents to an impending freeze overnight. Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 26 degrees in some places, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m., covering large areas of Central Texas. While metro San Antonio and Austin are predicted to stay just above freezing, nearby areas may experience their first freeze of the winter.

The NWS emphasized the potential damage this freezing weather can cause, stating that it could kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The warning was originally scheduled to start at 2 a.m., but the NWS decided to begin it earlier due to the calming of winds and the rapid drop in temperatures.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, especially in city centers where temperatures may not reach the 32-degree mark. Despite the warning, it is important to note that the region has not experienced such cold temperatures in a while.

