Ernstige weerrisiko neem af in Suidwes-Georgië

Summary: After a day of potentially dangerous weather conditions, the severe weather risk has diminished for most of Southwest Georgia. Current forecasts indicate a 5% possibility of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding, and a 2% chance of tornadoes. The threat will continue until around 4 p.m. for most counties in South Georgia. Stay tuned for further updates on any changes in severe weather conditions.

