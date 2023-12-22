Brandbestryders veg teen vlamme by North Austin Commercial Strip Centre

Summary: The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at a commercial strip center in north Austin. The fire is reportedly contained within one occupancy and has spread to the common attic. People in the vicinity are advised to stay away as firefighting efforts are underway.

Austin firefighters are actively responding to a fire incident that occurred at a commercial strip center in north Austin. The blaze broke out in the 1000 block of Payton Gin Road, near the intersection of Quail Creek Drive. The location is situated between North Lamar Boulevard to the east and U.S. Hwy. 183 to the west.

According to the Austin Fire Department’s social media update, the fire appears to be concentrated in one occupancy within the strip center, with the flames also reaching the common attic space. Emergency crews are diligently working to contain and extinguish the fire, taking great care to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

In light of the ongoing firefighting operation, drivers and residents in the area are urged to avoid the vicinity for their own safety as well as to allow the AFD enough space to effectively tackle the blaze. It is essential to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities until the situation is resolved.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it remains unclear if there have been any injuries or evacuations. The AFD will continue to update the public regarding any developments.