Desperate Search Underway for Missing Carpentersville Teen

A frantic search is currently underway for 17-year-old Brissa Romero, who has been missing since Monday evening. Friends and family have been tirelessly searching various wooded areas in Vernon Hills, Illinois, in the hopes of finding any sign of her. Unfortunately, their efforts have yielded no results thus far.

Brissa’s sister, Jocelyn Rubi Romero, expressed the family’s heartbreak and desperation, saying, “We really want the cops to help us out. The majority of the part that we can do is simply coming out, showing her that we are not going to stop looking for her.” The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to Brissa’s safe return.

The disappearance occurred when Brissa was on her way to a holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills. Surveillance video shows her arriving at a cousin’s house in Des Plaines that same night, before heading to the party. However, her location stopped updating at around 8 p.m., causing concern among her loved ones.

Authorities have been examining digital evidence, including her social media accounts, but have found no outgoing activity since Monday. Additionally, their investigation revealed that a car license plate reader and a ping from one of her devices placed her in the vicinity of the party. Unfortunately, cameras at the business where the party was held do not show her there.

Brissa, who graduated from Barrington High School early and is now a student at Harper College, is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds. She was driving a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ 64618. Local law enforcement is urging anyone with information to contact the Carpentersville Police Department or QuadCom Dispatch.

The family remains hopeful that Brissa will be found alive and brought back safely, in time for Christmas. As the search continues, they are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for any potential sightings. With every passing day, their worry intensifies, and they are actively seeking the support of the community in their desperate search for their missing loved one.