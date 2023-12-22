Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has made a surprising decision to enter the transfer portal this winter, leaving head coach Ryan Day and former coach Urban Meyer puzzled. McCord, who was named the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes at the beginning of the season, led the team to an impressive 11-1 record and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns. However, his decision to explore other options has left many questioning his logic.

Speaking to On3.com, Meyer expressed his confusion over McCord’s choice, stating that he finds it difficult to understand. He emphasized that Ohio State is the best place for the young quarterback to develop and maximize his potential. While other programs may offer him a starting role, Meyer believes that the competition and iron-sharpens-iron mentality at Ohio State cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Meyer clarified that his comments were not meant as a criticism of McCord but rather a reflection of his strong belief in the Buckeyes’ program. He acknowledged that he admires McCord and the difficult position the quarterback was in throughout the season. However, Meyer’s unwavering conviction is that staying with Ohio State would be the best decision for McCord’s growth as a player.

It remains to be seen whether McCord will participate in Ohio State’s upcoming Cotton Bowl game against Missouri. Coach Ryan Day has been noncommittal about McCord’s status, leaving speculation open regarding the quarterback’s future with the Buckeyes.

As the college football community continues to analyze McCord’s transfer decision, one thing is clear: it has caught both his coaches and fans by surprise, leaving them searching for answers in an attempt to comprehend his choice.