Elon Musk, the CEO of X, addressed the recent controversy surrounding his antisemitic post on social media during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit. While he apologized for what he called his “dumbest” ever social media post, he expressed frustration towards advertisers leaving his platform due to rising antisemitism on X.

During the interview, Musk stated, “I don’t want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself.” While he did not directly mention any names, he made a reference to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who had spoken earlier at the summit.

Disney has not yet responded to Musk’s comments. Linda Yaccarino, the X CEO, was also present in the audience as Musk made these remarks, highlighting her role in bringing back big-name advertisers to the platform.

In a candid and meandering conversation that lasted over an hour, Musk also addressed the backlash he has received and stated that he has no problem being hated. “Hate away. There’s a real weakness to wanting to be liked,” he said.

Musk’s controversial tweet, which sparked the advertiser exodus, has been criticized as antisemitic. However, Musk clarified that it was a foolish mistake and not a reflection of his true beliefs. He emphasized, “I’ve tried my best to clarify six ways from Sunday, but you know, at least I think it’ll be obvious that in fact, far from being antisemitic, I’m in fact philosemitic.”

Despite the backlash, Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Starshield, continue to receive funding from the US government. CNN’s Kristin Fisher explored this topic in a recent report, highlighting the government’s decision to maintain its partnership with Musk despite the controversy.

Vrae:

Q: What is the New York Times DealBook Summit?

A: The New York Times DealBook Summit is an annual event that brings together influential business leaders and policymakers to discuss important economic and financial issues.

V: Wat is X?

A: X refers to the social media platform previously known as Twitter, on which Elon Musk made the controversial post.

Q: What is antisemitism?

A: Antisemitism refers to prejudice, discrimination, or hostility against Jewish people based on their religion or ethnicity.

Q: What is philosemitism?

A: Philosemitism refers to a positive attitude or support towards Jewish people and their culture.

