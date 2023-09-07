Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuwe metodologie openbaar bedreigings vir soogdiere se vermoë om in hul omgewings te funksioneer

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology has shed light on the threats faced by mammal communities in their environments. The study, led by Jenny McGuire and Daniel Lauer, focused on the impact of biodiversity loss on the functioning of mammal communities in eastern Africa. Using a novel approach called ecometrics, the researchers examined how specific mammal traits evolved in response to changing environmental conditions over millions of years.

The study used data from 186 sites in eastern Africa, spanning a time period of 7.4 million years. The data revealed that mammal biodiversity began to decline around 5 million years ago, coinciding with environmental changes and the emergence of early humans. However, the researchers wanted to understand how the mammals’ physical traits changed as their environments changed, and how this affected their ability to contribute to the functioning of the environment.

To explore this, the researchers developed models that focused on three key traits: body mass, tooth height, and loph count (the number of ridges on molars). These traits were used to estimate the surrounding vegetation in each mammal community, specifically the percentage of trees and shrubs versus grassland. The models showed that trait-environment relationships remained consistent despite biodiversity losses before approximately 1.7 million years ago.

However, after 1.7 million years ago, when climates became more arid and variable and tree cover declined, significant disruptions occurred in trait-environment relationships. This suggests that the biodiversity losses during this period likely threatened the ability of mammal species to function well in their local environmental conditions.

This study highlights the importance of understanding the intricate relationship between mammal communities and their environments. By considering how changing ecological conditions affect specific traits and functionalities of mammals, conservation efforts can be better prioritized to ensure the flourishing of mammal communities in the face of intensifying climate change and human activities.

Source: Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39480-8)

