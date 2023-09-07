Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Opwindende onaangekondigde projekte wat deur Electronic Arts se uitvoerende hoof by Respawn Entertainment geterg word

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has revealed that Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series, is currently working on exciting unannounced projects. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Wilson praised Respawn’s work and hinted at what is to come from the studio.

Wilson highlighted the value that Respawn has brought to EA since their acquisition in 2017. He described the team as incredible and emphasized the quality of their work in creating value not only for the company and its shareholders but also for the global gaming community.

While Wilson did not provide specific details about the upcoming projects, he expressed his excitement for what is being developed at Respawn. In a previous interview, Respawn boss Vince Zampella mentioned that a “very small” team at the studio is in the early stages of developing an original IP. Led by Steve Fukuda, the team’s mission is to find the fun in something new.

Additionally, Respawn is recruiting team members for a possible third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series, indicating the studio’s desire to create a trilogy of games. Meanwhile, two more Star Wars games are in the works, including a first-person shooter developed by former LucasArts veteran Peter Hirschmann and a strategy game developed in collaboration with Bit Reactor, a studio formed by veterans of Firaxis Games.

Overall, the future looks promising for Respawn Entertainment, with exciting projects on the horizon that are sure to captivate players. Fans can eagerly await more news and updates as Respawn continues to develop innovative and engaging experiences.

