DualSense-beheerders is nou te koop vir Swart Vrydag

Good news for gamers: the DualSense controllers for PlayStation 5 have dropped to their Black Friday sale price of $49.99, allowing you to save up to $25 depending on the color variant you choose. This deal is available at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and PS Direct. If you’re willing to wait, Walmart will also be offering the controllers for $1 cheaper soon. While the difference may not seem significant, it’s still worth considering for those looking for the best possible offer.

Opting for popular color variants like Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, Galactic Purple, or Grey Camo is recommended, as these tend to sell out quickly during sale events and typically retail for $74.99. Getting them for $49.99 during the Black Friday sale will maximize your savings.

The $49-$50 sale price has become the standard discount for the PlayStation gamepad, making it a great option for holiday shopping or as a gift for PlayStation fans. GameStop is also offering a further discount, dropping the price to $44.99 for click-and-collect orders. If you have a store nearby, this is another excellent option to save money.

Should You Shop Early Black Friday Deals?

Black Friday deals have evolved over the years, stretching beyond the traditional day after Thanksgiving to cover the entire month of November. With early deals popping up, it can be challenging to decide whether to take advantage of them or wait for Black Friday itself.

However, for PlayStation deals like these, it’s highly recommended to take advantage of the current discounts. The DualSense controllers are now available at their lowest price of $49, which has been the consistent Black Friday discount since last year. It’s also important to note that the new Cobalt Blue and Volcanic Red color variants are on sale for the first time. These may sell out before the traditional Black Friday sale week, so it’s best to make the most of these early Black Friday offers.

In addition to the controller discounts, there’s also a Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle available for $499.99, which includes a new PS5 exclusive game. This is a worthwhile deal, especially considering the game typically sells for $70. Another bundle featuring the 2020 model PS5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10 at Best Buy for the same price.

