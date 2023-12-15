Downtown Grind kondig sluiting aan en Elmira RISE-verskuiwing

In a surprising turn of events, Downtown Grind, a popular coffee shop in Elmira, New York, has announced its closure and the sale of its business. This news comes just days after the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Elmira RISE, a new coffee and dry bar establishment that had been operating inside Downtown Grind.

According to Seth Adams of Warnersway Real Estate and Property Management, the property owner, Elmira RISE was operating without the necessary occupancy permit inside Downtown Grind. Adams himself was unaware of the new business until he saw news articles about it last week, and even the owner of Downtown Grind was unaware of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Matthew Gutwillig, the owner of Elmira RISE, has confirmed that they are actively seeking a new location and intend to return soon. It was revealed that Elmira RISE had a short-term sublease agreement with Downtown Grind, but unforeseen circumstances have forced them to temporarily close until a new place is found.

Elmira RISE had ambitious plans, including offering full-service coffee, brunch, and a dry bar, along with hosting fun evening events. However, due to the permit situation and the lack of communication with the property owner, Elmira RISE now finds itself in the midst of a relocation process.

The closure of Downtown Grind is also significant. After five successful years, the owner has decided to sell the business. Adams expressed his hope that the owner will return in some capacity in the future, but in the meantime, efforts are being made to attract a new business to the location.

While The Elmira Code Enforcement and the owner of Downtown Grind have not responded to requests for clarification, it is clear that both establishments are undergoing significant changes. Elmira residents and coffee enthusiasts eagerly await updates on the future of Downtown Grind and the reopening of Elmira RISE at a new location.