Donald Trump besluit teen getuienis in die burgerlike bedrogverhoor in New York

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made the decision not to testify for a second time at his civil fraud trial in New York. The trial alleges that Trump, along with his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers in order to secure loans.

In a statement, Trump’s counsel, Christopher Kise, stated that the former president had nothing further to add to his previous testimony. Kise argued that the testimony of Trump, as well as that of the bankers and experts, had already established the conservative nature of the financial values in question and their compliance with accounting standards. Kise also emphasized that the banks had no issues with these values and considered Trump to be a valuable client.

However, Trump’s decision not to testify was met with mockery by his critics on social media. Ben Meislas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, an independent news outlet, called Trump a “coward” and criticized his character, labeling him a “malignant narcissist” and a “pathological liar.” Other critics also expressed their disappointment and disapproval of Trump’s decision.

While some comments on social media were more neutral, acknowledging the strategic nature of Trump’s decision, the overall sentiment was one of skepticism and criticism towards the former president.

It is important to note that this is a developing story and further updates may follow.