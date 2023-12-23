(WHTM) – Step aside, Texas. The largest buffet in the United States isn’t found in the Lone Star State. It’s actually nestled in the scenic countryside of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, at the renowned Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

Dating back to 1962, when Mr. and Mrs. Henry Martin sold produce under maple trees along the road, Shady Maple has grown from humble beginnings into an extensive culinary destination. The journey began with the establishment of the Shady Maple Farm Market, which over time expanded to include a grocery department, a bakery, and a small food lunch counter.

However, it wasn’t until 1985 that Shady Maple truly made a mark on the map with the opening of the Shady Maple Smorgasbord, introducing the concept of an “all you can eat” buffet. Since then, the smorgasbord has become a mecca for food enthusiasts, attracting locals and visitors alike.

Today, the grandeur of Shady Maple Smorgasbord is housed within a colossal building of approximately 100,000 square feet. The top level of the establishment accommodates up to 1,200 guests, offering an extensive buffet that can indulge the appetites of around 7,000 people a day, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. You can relish a vast array of delectable dishes and culinary creations, all carefully prepared and presented to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

But Shady Maple isn’t just about the food. The bottom level of the establishment encompasses a delightful gift shop and the Fast Food Dutchette, adding an extra dimension of enjoyment to your visit.

Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or an exquisite dinner, Shady Maple has you covered. With themed nights such as Steak Night, Seafood Night, Prime Rib Night, and Wing/Rib Night, as well as an extensive Grand Menu on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s always something special to savor.

For those seeking an unparalleled culinary adventure, a trip to Shady Maple Smorgasbord is an absolute must. Discover the grandeur, the flavors, and the warmth of Lancaster County’s treasured buffet gem. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit the official Shady Maple website.