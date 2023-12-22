Experience the Thrills of Diablo IV’s Season of Blood

Gear up, Diablo IV enthusiasts! Activision Blizzard has surprised fans with an exciting new addition to enhance your gameplay experience. The latest offering includes not only free armor but also two incredible mount trophies. Prepare for an immersive adventure like never before.

To obtain these coveted freebies, you must already have a copy of Diablo IV. Simply visit the in-game shop and navigate to the ‘free gifts’ section. There, you will have the opportunity to acquire the awe-inspiring Dragoon’s Path mount armor and the two mount trophies. However, it is important to act swiftly, as these gifts are only available until December 26th at 10 am PT. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your arsenal.

The developers expressed their gratitude and admiration for the remarkable achievements of Diablo IV players. They acknowledged the resounding impact of their valiant actions on Sanctuary, where their heroic exploits surpass the clamor of evil forces. In recognition of your unwavering dedication to protecting the realm, the inhabitants have bestowed upon you a token of appreciation worthy of an esteemed demon slayer – the Dragoon’s Path Mount Armour bundle.

Remember, each account is only entitled to claim the bundle once. Waste no time in procuring this remarkable collection, as it is readily available for you to relish. Prepare to delve into the mystic realms of Diablo IV’s Season of Blood and embark on an epic journey that will test your mettle.

Stay vigilant, brave wanderer, for the fate of Sanctuary relies upon your relentless determination. Unleash your inner demon slayer and savor the thrill of Diablo IV’s Season of Blood.