Custom Mech Wars Update 1.090 Verbeterings en regstellings

The eagerly anticipated Custom Mech Wars Update 1.090 has been released, promising an array of exciting improvements and bug fixes to take your gaming experience to the next level. Available for download across all platforms, this update aims to address known issues while introducing innovative features, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable gameplay experience.

One notable improvement can be found in the Research Department. Players will now notice enhanced display options that allow for easy identification of missing parts when constructing units. Previously, missing parts were not clearly indicated, leading to confusion. With the latest update, missing parts will be appropriately grayed out in the parts list, simplifying the unit-building process and making it more efficient.

Furthermore, a multiplayer sound bug has been successfully resolved in this update. Previously, certain sounds were not playing during multiplayer sessions under specific conditions. Understanding the importance of immersive audio effects, this fix ensures that players can now fully experience the game’s audio elements during multiplayer gameplay, truly enhancing the overall experience.

Lastly, a bug related to enemy attacks has been fixed. Previously, some enemies would cease their attacks when decoys or turrets were activated, hindering successful implementation of defensive strategies. However, with this update, enemies will continue their attacks even when decoys or turrets are in play, contributing to more challenging gameplay scenarios.

Custom Mech Wars Update 1.090 is a significant step forward, providing players with a range of improvements and fixes that enhance the overall gaming experience. With streamlined unit building, fully immersive audio, and more dynamic enemy attacks, this update is sure to captivate players and keep them engaged for hours on end. Download the update now and dive into the world of Custom Mech Wars like never before!