Scientists Suggest Ancient Human Population Decline Based on Genetic Analysis

A recent article in the journal Science has presented evidence that the population of our ancient ancestors may have decreased to around 1,300 adult individuals for a period of nearly 100,000 years. This significant decline, referred to as a “bottleneck,” is believed to have occurred during a very cold climatic period.

The method used to determine the size of these ancient populations involves analyzing modern DNA. By examining the distribution of mutations in the genome, researchers are able to estimate population sizes at different time periods. However, this method is limited to only a few hundred thousand years, as DNA becomes too scarce to read accurately beyond that timeframe.

The authors of the article have developed a model to reconstruct population sizes, but it is important to note that models are simplifications of reality. They can produce results that either reflect true information contained in the sequences or generate artificial information. This limitation raises questions about the accuracy of the study’s findings.

Critics have also questioned the accuracy of the specific data provided in the study, such as the exact date and size of the population decline. These details are not directly derived from the model but rely on potentially arbitrary initial parameters. For example, the authors assumed a reproductive age of 25 years, but it is unclear if this value remained stable over a span of 900,000 years.

While there are methodological and interpretational critiques of this study, it is important to understand that scientific knowledge often evolves through criticism and discussion. Controversy and debate are not unique to this field but exist across all scientific disciplines. Over time, the scientific community works to correct and refine knowledge to better understand our origins.

It is crucial to remember that scientific knowledge is not built on a single paper, but rather on a body of evidence from various adjacent but distinct areas of research. This complexity highlights the process of scientific inquiry and the continuous refinement of knowledge over time.

– Thierry Grange, geneticist and CNRS research director at the Jacques Monod Institute and University Paris Cité