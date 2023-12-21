Nuwe ontwikkeling vir gemengde gebruik begin bou in Carrollton

Construction has commenced on a vibrant mixed-use development situated at the Trinity Mills Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station in Carrollton, Texas. The project, named Eviva Trinity Mills, is being realized through a collaboration between DART, the city of Carrollton, The Integral Group, and Koa Partners. It is part of the larger 25-acre Trinity Mills Station transit-oriented development.

Eviva Trinity Mills is set to encompass a five-story building that will house over 430 multi-family units, as well as various restaurant and retail spaces. The groundbreaking for the project took place in July, and the development is strategically located at the southeast portion of the President George Bush Turnpike and I-35E interchange.

Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick expressed his enthusiasm for the public-private partnership, stating, “Bringing the Trinity Mills Station vision to reality makes this site the largest transit-oriented development project in the metroplex.” He acknowledged the years of effort by previous mayors and council members and reassured the community that this long-term project is close to completion.

Among the key figures present at the launch event were Integral Group Chairman Egbert Perry, DART CEO Nadine Lee, Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) CEO Paul Cristina, Koa Partners CEO Harry Lake, and Integral President of Real Estate Vicki Lundy Wilbon.

The new development will feature a marquee structure, a six-story office building spanning 125,000 square feet, approved in April 2020. Additionally, the project includes a three-acre green park esplanade that runs through the entire property, which was approved in December and is now finished.

Trinity Mills Station is a crucial transportation hub, offering convenient access to the DART Green Line light rail service to Dallas and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-Train commuter service to Denton.

Carrollton continues to foster growth and economic development, with Eviva Trinity Mills promising to enhance the area’s livability and provide a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.