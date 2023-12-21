NJ Transit en Ronald McDonald House bring vakansievreugde vir gesinne

Summary: NJ Transit has collaborated with the Ronald McDonald House in South Jersey to transform one of its River Line trains into the magical world of the Polar Express. The holiday makeover delighted the children staying at the house, providing them with a sense of wonder and joy during the holiday season.

In a heartwarming collaboration, NJ Transit and the Ronald McDonald House in South Jersey have come together to create an enchanting experience for families during the festive season. One of NJ Transit’s River Line trains underwent a remarkable transformation, turning it into a real-life Polar Express for the delight of approximately 25 children currently residing at the Ronald McDonald House.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, the train was adorned with beautiful holiday decorations, invoking a cozy and festive atmosphere. Each passenger received a golden ticket, symbolizing their journey to the magical “North Pole.” The children’s excitement was palpable as they prepared to embark on this extraordinary adventure.

The significance of this event was not lost on Lyla Wilkins, the superintendent of the River Line, who expressed her excitement to witness the joy it brought to the children. Reflecting on her own childhood experiences, Wilkins emphasized the positive impact that surprises and holiday magic can have on young hearts.

For many of the children on board, this journey symbolized a break from the challenges they face, as they are unable to be home with their families during the holiday season. Tracy Sharpe, the interim director of the Ronald McDonald House, highlighted the importance of this event in bringing wonder and joy to these families who are far away from home.

The festive atmosphere created by NJ Transit and the Ronald McDonald House served as a reminder that the essence of Christmas lies within every individual’s heart. As the Polar Express teaches, this is a season of giving and remembering those who may be less fortunate. The collaboration between NJ Transit and the Ronald McDonald House showcased the power of community and the ability of simple gestures to make a significant impact in the lives of children and families during the holiday season.