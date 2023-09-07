The Disappointing Experience of Playing Starfield After Baldur’s Gate 3

When Bethesda first announced Starfield, an RPG where players can explore the vastness of space and set foot on countless planets, it seemed like a dream come true. However, upon playing the game, it becomes clear that it falls short of expectations. In comparison to Baldur’s Gate 3, which offers a rich and immersive fantasy adventure, Starfield feels stuck in the past and lacks the innovation that gamers crave.

One area where Starfield fails to deliver is its quest design. While the game touts player freedom, in reality, quests are often linear and offer limited options for completion. Many quests have only one solution, leaving players without the ability to approach the task in a way that suits their playstyle. In contrast, Baldur’s Gate 3 embraces chaos and offers a multitude of choices and reactions to even the smallest tasks. The level of depth and creative freedom in quest design sets Baldur’s Gate 3 apart from Starfield.

Another area where Starfield falls short is its lack of interactivity. NPCs in the game do not react to player actions outside of scripted sequences, and the game world feels static and unresponsive. In contrast, Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages players to experiment and interact with the environment using their items, spells, and abilities. Whether it’s speaking to animals, manipulating objects, or transforming into different creatures, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a dynamic and immersive experience.

Furthermore, Starfield’s world design is lacking compared to Bethesda’s previous games. The environments feel repetitive and lack the intricate details and storytelling elements found in games like Fallout 3. Instead, players are faced with generic rooms filled with hostile enemies and randomized loot. The lack of depth and unique content in the game’s environments is a letdown for players seeking a truly immersive experience.

In conclusion, playing Starfield after experiencing the excellence of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a disappointing experience. While the idea of exploring the galaxy and visiting different planets is enticing, Starfield fails to deliver on its promise of innovation and immersion. It’s a reminder that even experienced studios like Bethesda can miss the mark when it comes to evolving the RPG genre.

