Michigan Prokureur-generaal neem stappe teen kontrakteurs vir wanhantering van asbes

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has recently pursued legal action against two contractors in Oakland County who were allegedly involved in improper handling of asbestos during demolition projects. Taking a strong stance on environmental protection, Nessel’s office coordinated a property seizure operation in multiple locations to satisfy a civil monetary judgment against a Southfield corporation known as Metropolitan Environmental, LLC, and its owner, Lamar Grace. The corporation was found liable for operating an illegal dump and storing hazardous waste, including asbestos, in Southfield.

This legal ruling against Metropolitan Environmental comes after years of noncompliance with environmental laws and failure to address previous judgments. The court ordered a money judgment against both the corporation and its owner for $125,000 each, and law enforcement officers were authorized to seize personal and corporate property to satisfy these judgments. Michigan State Police and agents from the Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division supported the seizure operation, with local law enforcement prepared to assist if necessary.

Attorney General Nessel emphasizes the importance of environmental laws in protecting the health and safety of Michiganders. Enforcing these laws is crucial, especially when violations pose risks to neighborhoods and communities. Nessel’s office is committed to holding accountable those who disregard environmental protections and will take all necessary steps, including property seizures, to ensure appropriate justice.

In a related matter, Nessel’s agents recently arrested Alfred Darwin Saylor, the owner of A.L. Saylor Excavating and Demolition, for failing to appear in court regarding a judgment against his company for improper demolition of asbestos-containing properties. The court issued a $40,000 judgment against the company for noncompliance with state handling requirements, including inadequate inspection for asbestos and failure to notify the authorities before demolitions in Detroit and Melvindale.

Asbestos, once widely used as a thermal and electrical insulator in buildings, is now known for its adverse health effects. Proper handling and disposal of asbestos and other hazardous materials are essential to prevent potential harm to public health and the environment. The Attorney General’s actions against these contractors highlight the significance of compliance with environmental regulations to protect communities from dangerous pollutants and hazardous waste.