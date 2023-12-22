New York City is buzzing with art exhibitions that you don’t want to miss before the end of the year. From captivating sculptures to vibrant paintings, these artists are pushing the boundaries of their mediums and creating thought-provoking work. Here are five solo exhibitions that stand out:

Dan Lam: “Guttation” at Hashimoto Contemporary

Dan Lam’s exhibition at Hashimoto Contemporary features 40 new sculptures that are visually captivating. The polychrome sculptures appear to ooze and drip, creating an alluring yet slightly repulsive effect. The artist’s use of materials like foams, resins, and polymers adds to the visceral tactility of the artworks. Dan Lam has gained a significant following on social media and has caught the attention of art collectors and celebrities alike.

TM Davy: “Fae” at Company

TM Davy’s solo exhibition at Company gallery showcases his vibrant figurative paintings and pastels. Inspired by magical realism, Davy creates fantastical scenes and scenarios that invite joyous reflection. The paintings transport viewers to a faerie world filled with winged creatures and surreal colors. TM Davy’s work taps into his creative imagination and offers a glimpse into a whimsical realm.

Mondongo: “Welcome” at Barro

Argentine art collective Mondongo, comprised of Juliana Laffitte and Manuel Mendanha, presents their exhibition “Welcome” at Barro New York. The artists use unconventional materials like meat and wax to create thought-provoking works. The exhibition explores social, cultural, and political experiences, emphasizing the perspective of the Global South. Through their unique artistic approach, Mondongo offers an intriguing look at the evolving state of the world.

Diamond Stingily: “Sand” at Greene Naftali

Diamond Stingily’s highly anticipated solo show “Sand” takes over Greene Naftali gallery with a series of large-scale works. The artist incorporates the material of sand and bronze body parts in her artwork, creating an archeological vibe. Stingily’s sparse and emotionally resonant work engages with themes of place, memory, and experience. Her work has been acquired by esteemed public collections around the world.

Linus Borgo: “Monstrum” at Yossi Milo

Linus Borgo’s debut solo exhibition in New York, titled “Monstrum,” showcases his otherworldly figurative paintings. Borgo explores the boundaries of the human body within the realms of reality and fantasy. The artist’s use of rich color palettes and captivating atmospheres draws viewers into his unique world. The exhibition also features Borgo’s bronze sculptures, which further delve into themes of bodily aesthetics and transformation.

These five solo exhibitions offer a diverse range of artistic perspectives and are sure to leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene of New York City before the year comes to a close.