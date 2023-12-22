Titel: Chocolatier en vermeende medepligtiges in hegtenis geneem in verband met moord op animasiepionier en vrou

opsomming:

An American chocolatier, Jonathan Lehrer, and his suspected accomplices were arrested in connection with the murder of Canadian animation pioneer Daniel Langlois and his wife, Dominique Marchand, on the Caribbean island of Dominica. The charred remains of the couple were found in a burnt vehicle near their property, and police believe the murder may be the result of a yearslong dispute between Lehrer and Langlois over a public road running through their adjacent estates.

According to court records, Langlois had accused Lehrer of obstructing the public road by placing boulders, building a trench, and leaving supplies in the way. The court ruled in favor of Langlois, but the feud between the two continued. Lehrer and an American man named Robert Snider Jr. have been charged with murder and remanded to a state prison.

Langlois, a 3D pioneer who founded Softimage, a company that created 3D image software for movies and video games, was remembered as a visionary in digital technologies and cinema. His philanthropic efforts and sustainable luxury resort, Coulibri Ridge, showcased his innovative spirit.

The arrest of Lehrer and his suspected accomplices has sent shockwaves through the community. The Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles, expressed her condolences and highlighted the couple’s dedication to the community and their support of projects after Hurricane Maria in 2017. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and police have not yet performed an autopsy on the bodies.

The tragic incident reminds us of the potential dangers lurking beneath seemingly idyllic settings, and raises questions about the lengths some individuals may go to protect their interests. The loss of Langlois and Marchand is a profound loss to the animation industry and a reminder of the need for peaceful resolution of disputes.