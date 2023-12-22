Get Your Hands on a Discounted Pixel Watch Today!

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, then look no further than the Pixel Watch. Right now, you can snag a fantastic deal on both the OG Pixel Watch and its successor, the Pixel Watch 2, on Amazon. With the first-gen Pixel Watch now discounted by an impressive 43%, you can save a staggering $150 off the original price. And if that’s not enough, the Pixel Watch 2 is currently available with a more modest 14% price reduction, saving you $50.

Both of these smartwatches are the epitome of premium devices. Boasting a sleek and stylish dome-like design, they not only look great on your wrist, but they also come fully loaded with a wide range of health-tracking and lifestyle features. Thanks to Google’s ownership of Fitbit, these smartwatches incorporate Fitbit’s renowned fitness tracking capabilities. The Pixel Watch 2 even takes it a step further, offering three additional sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and stress management.

Running on the popular Wear OS, you can enjoy access to a wide array of apps, including games specifically designed for smartwatches. And don’t worry about battery life – both watches can easily last you through the day on a single charge. Gone are the days when you had to charge the OG Pixel Watch twice a day due to its poor battery performance. Google has addressed this issue, making it a reliable and long-lasting smartwatch.

So, whether you want the latest and greatest with the Pixel Watch 2 or prefer the more affordable OG Pixel Watch, there’s never been a better time to make your purchase. However, act fast because these incredible deals won’t last forever. Choose the smartwatch that best suits your needs and style, and take advantage of the discounted prices today!