Hoe om toegang tot verborge zoomfunksie en stemaansig op Amazon Fire Stick te kry

If you own an Amazon Fire Stick, there are some hidden features that you might not be aware of. In addition to providing access to a world of entertainment, the Fire TV also offers useful accessibility options for users. One of these features is the Screen Magnifier, which allows you to zoom in on your screen.

To enable the zoom feature, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the Settings app on your Amazon Fire TV and select Accessibility.

2. Press and hold the Back and Fast Forward buttons on your remote simultaneously for about five seconds.

3. Once enabled, you can zoom in by pressing the Menu and Fast Forward buttons. To zoom out, press Menu and Rewind.

4. If you want to change the direction of the zoom, press Menu and then the corresponding buttons for Up, Down, Left, or Right.

It’s important to note that the zoom feature may not work with all video content. According to Amazon, “Most video content isn’t compatible with the zoom feature.”

Another great accessibility feature offered by Amazon Fire Stick is Voice View. This feature allows a virtual voice to read out what’s happening on the screen, making it easier for visually impaired users to navigate their device.

To activate Voice View, follow these steps:

1. Locate the Menu button and the Back button on your Amazon Fire Stick remote.

2. Press and hold both buttons simultaneously for around five seconds.

3. You will hear “VoiceView Ready” once the feature is activated.

These hidden features on the Amazon Fire Stick can provide a more inclusive and user-friendly experience for all users, regardless of their accessibility needs. Whether you need to zoom in on your screen or have a virtual voice guide you through the interface, these options ensure that everyone can enjoy their Fire Stick to the fullest.

Algemene vrae

Q: Can I use the zoom feature with any video content?

A: No, the zoom feature may not be compatible with all video content.

Q: How do I zoom in and out using the zoom feature?

A: To zoom in, press Menu and Fast Forward. To zoom out, press Menu and Rewind.

Q: How can I activate Voice View?

A: Press and hold the Menu and Back buttons simultaneously for about five seconds to activate Voice View.

Q: Is Voice View available on all Amazon Fire Stick devices?

A: Yes, Voice View is a feature available on all Amazon Fire Stick devices.