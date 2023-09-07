Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Stargazers in Northern Hemisphere Get Rare Chance to See Newly Discovered Comet

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Stargazers in Northern Hemisphere Get Rare Chance to See Newly Discovered Comet

A newly discovered comet is making its first appearance in our cosmic neighborhood in over 400 years. The kilometer-sized comet will pass safely by Earth on September 12, coming within 78 million miles. Although visible to the naked eye, the comet is faint, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere should look towards the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn, near the constellation Leo.

As the comet gets closer to the sun, it will brighten but drop lower in the sky, making it more difficult to spot. Experts suggest that the next week will be the last possible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes lost in the sun’s glare. If the comet survives its close encounter with the sun, it should become visible in the Southern Hemisphere by the end of September, sitting low on the horizon during the evening twilight.

The comet was discovered by an amateur Japanese astronomer and now bears his name. It is unusual for amateurs to discover comets in this day and age, with professional sky surveys being conducted by powerful ground telescopes. This is the third comet discovered by the amateur astronomer, making it quite an impressive find.

The last time this comet was seen was approximately 430 years ago, just a few decades before Galileo invented the telescope. Stargazers and astronomers are excited to have this rare opportunity to observe the comet and its highly structured tail.

Source: The Associated Press Health and Science Department

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Nuus

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Uitgelekte pryse en bespiegelings

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuus

Global LED: Die volhoubare oplossing vir energiedoeltreffende telekommunikasie

September 7, 2023
Nuus

Nuwe insigte oor blaar-evolusie en Fibonacci-spirale in plante

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Crusoe Energy Systems verander oortollige aardgas in elektrisiteit om datasentrums aan te dryf

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die Nasdaq tuimel soos die insinking van appels voortduur

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bethesda's Starfield ontvang gemengde resensies op Steam

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die evolusie van iPhone-koppelaars: van 30-pen tot weerlig

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments