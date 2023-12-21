Verstommende mosaïekbeeld van die lopende hoendernewel onthul verstommende besonderhede

Astonishing new research from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has unveiled an extraordinary mosaic image of the Running Chicken Nebula created by the Very Large Telescope (VLT). The VLT captured hundreds of frames, skillfully stitched together to produce a mesmerizing 1.5-billion-pixel image.

The Running Chicken Nebula, equivalent in size to 25 full moons in the night sky, showcases various regions of the nebula in intricate detail. Among these regions, the brightest is IC 2948, which some observers perceive as the head or tail of the running chicken. Adjacent is IC 2944, an almost pillar-like vertical structure. Astonishingly, nestled among the nebula’s features is the dazzling star Lambda Centauri, visible to the naked eye and significantly closer to Earth than the nebula, which resides at a distance of 6,500 light-years.

The mosaic image also reveals separate structures, such as Gum 39 and 40, as well as Gum 41 situated toward the lower right. Enlarging the full image reveals an awe-inspiring sight of newborn stars emerging from the nebula, alongside Bok globules, enigmatic dark regions composed of dense gas and dust.

This remarkable mosaic image is truly a gift to space enthusiasts, displaying the astounding beauty and complexity of the Running Chicken Nebula. As telescopes continue their quest to capture the most astounding images of celestial wonders, this latest achievement by the VLT stands as a testament to the remarkable capabilities of modern observational technology.