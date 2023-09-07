Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: 'n Nuwe slimhorlosie op die horison

A new Xiaomi smartwatch is making waves in the tech world. The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is set to be released at the end of October with an estimated retail price of around €400 in Europe. This wearable device is expected to offer a range of features and a sleek design that may rival other popular smartwatches on the market.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will reportedly feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on capabilities, as well as exclusive watch faces. The device will come with a stainless steel case and a rotating bezel, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

In addition to its stylish design, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will offer both Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity, suggesting that it may be the same device as the previously leaked Watch S3 but marketed under different names in different regions.

Health tracking is also a key feature of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and various built-in sports modes. The leaked images showcase two versions of the watch, one with a brown leather strap and the other with a black rubber band. The cases of the two versions have different finishes, with one featuring a stainless steel look and the other adorned with a gunmetal IP coating.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts, with its attractive design and promised functionality. As the release date approaches, consumers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to own this advanced smartwatch from Xiaomi.

