Bekendstelling van die Wings Platinum-slimhorlosie: spesifikasies, kenmerke en meer

Wings has recently launched the highly anticipated Platinum smartwatch in India, offering users an array of smartwatch features at an affordable price. Alongside the launch, Wings has also introduced the Wings 30-day challenge, encouraging individuals to embrace fitness goals and stand a chance to win a prize of Rs 3,00,000 upon completion. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wings Platinum smartwatch.

The Platinum smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch IPS display with an HD resolution, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. With a brightness of 550 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate, the display ensures a smooth and enjoyable user experience. Additionally, the watch incorporates an anti-fingerprint coating and offers multiple watch face options to suit individual preferences.

One of the standout features of the Wings Platinum smartwatch is its single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling support. Using the built-in speaker and microphone, users can make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch. The device can store up to 8 phone numbers and even includes a dial pad for convenient calling.

In terms of health monitoring, the Wings Platinum comes equipped with a range of features including a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and period tracker. Users can also track their steps, calories burned, and distance covered throughout the day. Moreover, the watch sends sedentary reminders to encourage physical activity.

With over 120 sports modes, the Wings Platinum smartwatch caters to various fitness enthusiasts by providing options to track and monitor different activities. The battery life is impressive, with the ability to last up to 7 days on a single charge, although this may decrease to 2 days when extensively using the Bluetooth Calling feature. Additionally, the watch offers a host of other functionalities such as e-card support, password lock, and inbuilt games.

Furthermore, users can conveniently receive smart notifications, control their phone’s camera and music player, and utilize features like Find My Phone, Raise to Wake, weather updates, an alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, and more. The Platinum smartwatch also supports voice assistants, allowing users to summon Siri or Google Assistant effortlessly. Plus, it has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability even in demanding conditions.

As for pricing and availability, the Wings Platinum is initially retailing at Rs 1,999, but is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 1,499 on popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Wings website. The smartwatch comes in three sleek colors: Tan, Black, and Blue.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply in search of an affordable smartwatch with a wide range of features, the Wings Platinum is worth considering. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to track your fitness goals and embrace the convenience of a smartwatch at an affordable price point.

Bronne:

– Wings India website

– Flipkart

- Amazon