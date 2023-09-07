Apple-aandele kan uitdagings in die gesig staar voor die bekendstelling van iPhone 15

Apple Inc. has announced that its iPhone 15 launch event, titled “Wonderlust,” is scheduled for September 12. Typically, the company’s stock experiences a rally leading up to the event. However, this time, there could be a different outcome, as noted by Daniel Niles, founder and portfolio manager at Satori Fund.

Niles recommended buying Apple as a high probability trade on August 18, ahead of the iPhone 15 launch event. Since then, the stock has gained 9%, outperforming the S&P 500. However, Niles has now started to sell his Apple position due to the perceived threat from Chinese tech company Huawei.

Huawei recently released its new Mate60 Pro, which features breakthrough 7nm processor node technology, promising 5G-like speeds. Niles believes that this development could pose a challenge to Apple, leading him to plan shorting the company’s stock near the iPhone 15 launch.

Huawei had a significant market share in 2019, but it faced a decline following the U.S. semiconductor ban. The initial batch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro sold out within hours, indicating strong demand. Additionally, China’s plans to expand its ban on foreign phones in government offices could further impact Apple, which derives about 19% of its revenue from China.

Analyst Martin Yang from Oppenheimer predicts that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or make iPhone users revert to Huawei. The analyst speculates that Apple may lose 10 million iPhone shipments in 2024 due to this competition.

Furthermore, Niles believes that Apple’s valuation is unattractive compared to the S&P 500, with a higher P/E multiple. With a projected 1-2% revenue growth in 2022/2023, Apple is trading at 29 times the estimated earnings for 2023.

As of the end of Wednesday’s session, Apple’s stock closed down 3.58% at $182.91.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Benzinga Pro