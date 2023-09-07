Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Apple-aandele kan uitdagings in die gesig staar voor die bekendstelling van iPhone 15

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Apple-aandele kan uitdagings in die gesig staar voor die bekendstelling van iPhone 15

Apple Inc. has announced that its iPhone 15 launch event, titled “Wonderlust,” is scheduled for September 12. Typically, the company’s stock experiences a rally leading up to the event. However, this time, there could be a different outcome, as noted by Daniel Niles, founder and portfolio manager at Satori Fund.

Niles recommended buying Apple as a high probability trade on August 18, ahead of the iPhone 15 launch event. Since then, the stock has gained 9%, outperforming the S&P 500. However, Niles has now started to sell his Apple position due to the perceived threat from Chinese tech company Huawei.

Huawei recently released its new Mate60 Pro, which features breakthrough 7nm processor node technology, promising 5G-like speeds. Niles believes that this development could pose a challenge to Apple, leading him to plan shorting the company’s stock near the iPhone 15 launch.

Huawei had a significant market share in 2019, but it faced a decline following the U.S. semiconductor ban. The initial batch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro sold out within hours, indicating strong demand. Additionally, China’s plans to expand its ban on foreign phones in government offices could further impact Apple, which derives about 19% of its revenue from China.

Analyst Martin Yang from Oppenheimer predicts that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or make iPhone users revert to Huawei. The analyst speculates that Apple may lose 10 million iPhone shipments in 2024 due to this competition.

Furthermore, Niles believes that Apple’s valuation is unattractive compared to the S&P 500, with a higher P/E multiple. With a projected 1-2% revenue growth in 2022/2023, Apple is trading at 29 times the estimated earnings for 2023.

As of the end of Wednesday’s session, Apple’s stock closed down 3.58% at $182.91.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Benzinga Pro

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Android se September 2023-opdaterings bring verbeterde FIDO2-ondersteuning vir PIN's

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Microsoft bied regsbeskerming aan gebruikers van AI Copilot-dienste

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die evolusie van LED-beligtingsbedryf in Suidoos-Asië: 'n Omvattende navorsingsverslag (2023-2032)

September 7, 2023 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Astrofotograwe neem pragtige beelde van komeet Nishimura vas

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Android se September 2023-opdaterings bring verbeterde FIDO2-ondersteuning vir PIN's

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Onrusbarende vlakke van antibiotikaweerstand gevind in oorlogsgewonde pasiënte in die Oekraïne

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments