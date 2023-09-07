Lenovo is taking a strategic approach to digital transformation by offering ‘everything-as-a-service’ (XaaS) solutions. Under the TruScale umbrella brand, Lenovo provides an end-to-end landscape, managing a customer’s IT environment from a single source. This includes infrastructure, devices, platforms, and vertical solutions.

The company has made significant investments in its TruScale strategy, and its efforts have paid off with increased industry recognition. Lenovo has also capitalized on competitors’ missteps in attempting to quickly diversify into software and services. Instead, Lenovo is focused on a longer-term strategy to establish itself as an effective service provider.

Lenovo’s solutions and services group (SSG) reports consistent growth in its customer base each quarter. This includes a mix of long-term customers who have entrusted Lenovo with their infrastructure and applications, customers accustomed to purchasing infrastructure, and those seeking beyond their current OEM.

One example of Lenovo’s XaaS offering is its partnership with US retailer Kroger. By utilizing Lenovo’s edge AI servers and warranty services, Kroger has improved its self-service checkouts, optimized stock placement, reduced shrinkage, and streamlined processes. These customers view the ‘everything-as-a-service’ concept as an exciting opportunity to bundle software, service, and support layers into a complete solution.

Lenovo’s Executive Director for Hybrid Cloud, Craig Routledge, defines digital transformation as the digitization of existing business processes from end-to-end. He emphasizes the importance of enabling the flow of digitized processes throughout the organization to maximize value and leave behind outdated ways of working.

Consistency is crucial in the rapid pace of digital transformation. Lenovo recognizes the need for high-performing, consistently priced infrastructure combined with managed services and professional services. This allows customers to implement changes quickly without incurring substantial financial write-offs.

Lenovo is also committed to sustainability throughout the digital transformation process. The company’s liquid data center cooling technology, Neptune, minimizes environmental impact while maintaining energy efficiency. Lenovo has been recognized as the top-rated IT company in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index.

Lenovo’s ‘everything-as-a-service’ strategy is gaining traction in the digital transformation landscape. The company’s comprehensive approach to managing IT environments and its focus on long-term success sets it apart from competitors. As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation, Lenovo’s XaaS solutions provide a compelling value proposition.

Bronne:

– Moor Insights and Strategy: https://www.moorinsightsstrategy.com

– Lenovo Corporate Sustainability Index: Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

Let wel: URL's is uit die bronne verwyder.