WhatsApp stel HD-videodeling bekend: 'n nuwe manier om skerp video's te deel

WhatsApp users can now enjoy the ability to share videos in high definition (HD), eliminating the need for external transfer services such as Google Docs. This new feature follows WhatsApp’s recent extension of HD support for photo sharing. It is currently available on both Android and iOS devices.

To send HD videos and photos on WhatsApp, the process is straightforward. Users simply select the file they wish to share and, before hitting the send button, look for the “HD” icon at the top. By clicking on this icon, the resolution can be changed from the default standard quality to HD. It’s important to note that sending higher resolution files will require more data and storage.

Interestingly, users receiving a photo with low bandwidth connectivity now have the option to choose whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD on a photo-by-photo basis. This provides flexibility in downloading files according to individual preferences and needs.

Upgrading to the HD video sharing feature is recommended after updating the WhatsApp app, as the support seems to be a server-side update. However, it is worth mentioning that HD video and photo sharing has yet to be introduced on the WhatsApp web version; although, HD files can still be received and downloaded on the web version.

WhatsApp has been actively introducing new features throughout the year. In addition to HD support, the platform has recently added the multi-phone connectivity option, enabling users to simultaneously use the same WhatsApp account on different smartphones. Moreover, screen sharing during video calls has been introduced, allowing users to share their phone screens with others for seamless collaboration.

While there are still more features being tested, such as multi-account support on a single device, WhatsApp continues to focus on enhancing user experience and providing versatile options for both personal and professional use.

