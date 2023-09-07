Sluit aan by die Warwick Herfs Appelfees by Rocky Point Park!

Get ready for a day full of fun and excitement at the Warwick Fall Apple Festival on Saturday, September 9th. Hosted by We Be Jammin Events, this festival promises a variety of activities that will entertain the entire family.

The festival will kick off at 10 a.m. when the gates open. As soon as you arrive, you will be greeted by dozens of crafters and vendors showcasing their unique products. From handmade crafts to delicious food trucks, there will be something for everyone’s taste and preference.

Live music performances will keep you entertained throughout the day. Soak in the festival atmosphere while tapping your feet to the sounds of talented local musicians. In addition, there will be activities specially designed for children, ensuring that the little ones have a memorable day as well.

One of the highlights of the festival is the traveling war memorial exhibition. Pay homage to our heroes and learn more about the sacrifices made by veterans through this poignant exhibition.

Best of all, admission and parking will be completely free for the entire day. Bring your whole family, including your furry friends, as pets are welcome at this event.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Rocky Point Park, this festival promises to be a day to remember. Don’t miss out on the Warwick Fall Apple Festival – mark your calendar for Saturday, September 9th!

Vir meer inligting, besoek webejamminevents.com.

