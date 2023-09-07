Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Eienaarskap en befondsing van die BBC Studios-verspreiding

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Eienaarskap en befondsing van die BBC Studios-verspreiding

The BBC Studios Distribution, responsible for the creation of this website, is a commercial company exclusively owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). As a commercial entity, this website was not funded using money from the license fee. Instead, the profits generated from the website are reinvested into supporting the production of new and exciting BBC programs.

The BBC, a well-known trademark owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation, does not directly use the license fee money to create and maintain this website. Instead, the funds generated from commercial ventures like the BBC Studios Distribution are utilized to ensure the development of high-quality BBC programming.

The primary goal of the BBC Studios Distribution is to distribute BBC programs to audiences worldwide, showcasing the rich content and creativity associated with the BBC brand. By utilizing a commercial model, this distribution arm aims to deliver financial success, ultimately supporting the production of innovative and diverse BBC programs.

In summary, the BBC Studios Distribution is a commercial company that is exclusively owned by the BBC. Despite this ownership, the website, including the creation and maintenance of it, is not supported by the license fee. The profits generated from the website are reinvested in BBC program-makers to assist in funding the creation of new and captivating BBC programs.

Bronne:
– BBC Studios Distribution: BBC Studios Distribution is a commercial company owned by the BBC. It operates with the goal of distributing BBC programs globally.
– British Broadcasting Corporation: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a renowned trademark that encompasses various media and entertainment services worldwide.

Note: The source article was provided, but the actual content was not mentioned.

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Google onthul Pixel 8-reeks en Pixel Watch 2 voor bekendstelling

September 7, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Neem die asblik uit: Aeolus-satelliet duik aarde toe in beheerde herbetreding

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Eerste suurstofeksperiment op Mars suksesvol voltooi, wat die weg baan vir toekomstige eksplorasie

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Revolusionerende netwerkprestasie: hoe globale RF-toetstoerusting die telekommunikasiebedryf transformeer

September 7, 2023 0 Comments