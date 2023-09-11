Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Pixel Sky Animations loods Vancouver se eerste drone-ligskou by opeluggala

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Vancouver-based drone light show company, Pixel Sky Animations, will be celebrating its official public launch with the Open-Air Gala on September 15. The event, which will be held at Science World and False Creek, will also feature Vancouver’s first drone light show, captivating an expected audience of 700 attendees.

Pixel Sky Animations believes that storytelling is essential to every great performance. With their drone light shows, they aim to engage, inspire, and awe audiences of all ages by using the night sky as a canvas to paint narratives. The drone light show has been meticulously designed for optimal viewing from a specific focal point at Science World, but it will be visible from various angles along the False Creek seawall.

The Open-Air Gala will offer a curated cocktail experience from Bootleggers and an immersive art exhibition by Chali Rosso Art Gallery. Two performance stages will be headlined by international DJs Ray Kash and Dezza. Attendees will have the opportunity to be transported to new worlds through technology-driven artistry.

Tickets for the Open-Air Gala start at $45 plus fees and can be purchased online. It promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, combining the innovative use of drones with music, art, and mixology.

Bronne:
- Wetenskap Wêreld
- Pixel Sky Animations
- Bootleggers Cocktail
- Chali Rosso Art Gallery

