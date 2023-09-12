Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Amerikaanse aandele verswak namate beleggers versigtig is voor Apple-gebeurtenis en inflasiedata

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Amerikaanse aandele verswak namate beleggers versigtig is voor Apple-gebeurtenis en inflasiedata

US stocks were set to slip on Tuesday morning as investors displayed caution ahead of a pivotal product event for Apple and key inflation data later in the week. The Dow was down 0.1% in pre-market trade, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell 0.2%.

Investors are closely watching the US consumer price index, which is due to be released on Wednesday. It is expected to show a 0.5% rise in prices in August, following a 0.2% gain in July. However, core inflation is projected to remain stable at 0.2% month-on-month.

The economic advisory committee of the American Bankers Association has stated that the Federal Reserve’s rate-rising cycle is now over. They predict that GDP growth will ease to 1.2% next year from 2% in 2023. Shifting rate expectations in recent weeks have caused uncertainty in the markets, but rumors of an impending pause in rate hikes have helped to lift sentiment.

In the tech sector, Apple’s Wonderlust event on Tuesday is highly anticipated. The event may include the launch of the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, as well as updates to the iPad and VisionPro headset. Tesla futures are retreating after a 10% jump on Monday, driven by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. The bank believes that Tesla’s custom supercomputing product, Dojo, could add significant value to the company.

Investors are also keeping an eye on ARM’s upcoming IPO on the NYSE. The UK chip group’s IPO is reportedly oversubscribed by 10 times its offering size.

In other news, WestRock is rising in pre-market trade following the announcement of its merger with paper and packaging peer Smurfit Kappa. The merger will create a business with combined revenues of $34bn and a 20% market share in Europe and North America.

Bronne:
– “US stocks set to slip as investors mull Apple event and inflation data” – Markets Insider
– Economic advisory committee of the American Bankers Association
– Joshua Mahony, Scope Markets
– Morgan Stanley
– News articles on Apple’s Wonderlust event and ARM’s IPO.

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Ons stel die nuwe titanium iPhone 15 Pro bekend: ligter en duursaam

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Die aanloklikheid en teleurstelling van onbevredigende TV-programme in die stroom-era

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Nuwe stelsel bespoedig betalings vir Hongkong-padtonnels en baan weg vir groter aanvaarding van digitale betalings

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Ons stel die nuwe titanium iPhone 15 Pro bekend: ligter en duursaam

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Ontslaan 'n geheimsinnige krater op Dublin Beach

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die aanloklikheid en teleurstelling van onbevredigende TV-programme in die stroom-era

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Nuwe stelsel bespoedig betalings vir Hongkong-padtonnels en baan weg vir groter aanvaarding van digitale betalings

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments