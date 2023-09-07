Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Slimhuistoestelle wat oormatige persoonlike data insamel, insluitend vir die deel van sosiale media

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Slimhuistoestelle wat oormatige persoonlike data insamel, insluitend vir die deel van sosiale media

Consumer watchdog Which? has discovered that owners of smart home devices are being asked for extensive personal data, much of which is potentially shared with social media platforms like TikTok. The study revealed that companies are collecting far more data than necessary for the functioning of their products. For instance, smart TVs request users’ viewing habits, while a smart washing machine requires their date of birth. Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, argued that consumers should not have to provide excessive personal information after already paying for smart products.

Which? analyzed the data collection practices of popular brands behind various smart devices. The study examined the information required to set up an account, the data permissions requested by apps, and the tracking activities of marketing companies targeting users’ devices. Every brand investigated demanded both exact and approximate location data, despite the latter being unnecessary for product functionality.

Regarding smart cameras and doorbells, Which? found that Ezviz devices sold by retailers, including Argos, had the highest number of active tracking firms. These included TikTok’s business marketing unit, Pangle, Huawei, Google, and Meta. Google’s Nest product, which connects to parent company Amazon, even demanded users’ full name, email, date of birth, and gender. Amazon assured that it neither sells nor compromises customers’ personal data, while Google claimed compliance with privacy laws and transparency in data collection practices.

The study also revealed that smart speakers, such as those by Bose, share user data with Meta, Facebook’s parent company. While collecting a user’s date of birth was optional on some machines, Which? emphasized that companies must prioritize transparency and limit data collection to what is necessary under the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The consumer watchdog criticized the broad reasons provided by companies for collecting data, often citing “legitimate interests,” which may leave consumers unaware of the actual use of their data when consenting.

Bronne: Watter?

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Sluit aan by die Freestar-kollektief in Starfield: 'n Gids

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Codezero loods openbare beta van vlagskipproduk, versnel sagteware-ontwikkeling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Apple gaan voort om aan slimbrille saam met Vision Pro te werk

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Vooruitgang in massaspektrometrie-beeldvorming aktiveer subsellulêre kwantitatiewe analise

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Nuwe Chromecast-afstandsbediening vir Google TV gesien in Android TV 14 Beta

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments