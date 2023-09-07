Monmouth Wetenskaplike uitdagings wanopvatting dat kanaaldampkaste meer koste-effektief is

Monmouth Scientific, a UK market leader in clean air solutions, is challenging the common misconception that ducted fume cupboards are more cost-effective than non-ducted ones. The company offers valuable advice and support to laboratory managers in their pursuit of premium fume filtration solutions.

The Circulaire® range, offered by Monmouth Scientific, uses carbon filters to efficiently filter over 500 chemicals without the need for ducting. This non-ducted system provides the same capabilities as a traditional fume cupboard but eliminates the substantial costs associated with exhausting a laboratory’s conditioned air. The air is thoroughly cleansed before being recirculated back into the working environment.

A comprehensive cost comparison chart provided by Monmouth Scientific demonstrates that the Circulaire® Filtered solution can save over £10,000 per unit over a period of 5 years, when compared to a fixed air ducted system. This significant cost savings make the non-ducted system an attractive option for laboratory managers.

One of the key advantages of the Circulaire® range is its adaptability for installation in challenging locations. It can be installed in interior rooms, basements, and even listed buildings without the constraints or elaborate planning required for attachment to an expensive extract system. Additionally, the non-ducted units only require a standard 240 V/13-amp connection for installation, making the process simple and straightforward.

The Monmouth Scientific Circulaire® range also offers convenience in terms of size. With a depth of 750 mm, the fume cupboards can easily fit through standard door openings and rest on standard lab benching, ensuring ease of installation.

Monmouth Scientific’s expertise is demonstrated through a recent installation of 20 recirculating fume cabinets at BP’s Technology & Research Centre in Pangbourne, Berkshire. This installation highlights the company’s commitment to providing clean air solutions for major corporations.

Monmouth Scientific Limited is a leader in clean air solutions, offering specialized fume cupboards, laminar flow systems, biological safety cabinets, powder containment solutions, and ISO Class cleanrooms. Their cutting-edge technologies and innovative engineering ensure minimal energy consumption while delivering optimal performance.

Source: Monmouth Scientific Limited