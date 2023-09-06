Kies die beste planeet vir jou eerste buitepos in Starfield

When starting your journey in Starfield, choosing the right location for your first outpost can be a daunting task. With a vast universe of 100 systems and 1,000 planets to explore, finding the ideal planet is crucial for building a successful and profitable base.

One of the most important factors to consider when selecting a planet in Starfield is the availability of resources on its surface. By hovering over a planet or moon, you can determine the resources that can be mined. These resources are displayed using abbreviations from the periodic table of elements, but hovering over the icons reveals their actual names.

Exploring nearby planets and moons within the same solar system will allow you to see the elements that can be gathered. It is important to note that scanning a planet to reveal the exact location of its resources can only be done when in orbit around it.

When starting out, it is recommended to search for a combination of two resources: one major building resource such as iron or aluminum, and helium-3. This combination ensures that your base can sustain continuous harvesting.

Once you have identified a combination of resources that suits your needs, it is time to determine if the planet is habitable or not.

Some planets in Starfield have extreme environments that pose limitations on what you can do with them, especially in the early stages of the game. These extreme environments are often a result of the planet’s proximity to its star, leading to extreme heat or extreme cold. For instance, Mercury in the Sol system has both aluminum and helium-3, but its extreme proximity to the Sun makes it unbearably hot.

Building outposts on planets or moons with extreme conditions requires unlocking the Planetary Habitation skill in the Science tree and leveling it up depending on the type of hazard you wish to mitigate. This is significant because planets with hazards often contain crucial resources like tungsten for building more complex machines.

For players looking for the best planets to build their first outposts, Callisto and Io, both moons of Jupiter in the Sol system, are excellent choices. These moons offer abundant helium-3 and iron deposits, making them ideal for establishing a first outpost. They provide a straightforward starting point for base-building, as you are likely to find an area where you can efficiently gather both resources in one location.

Another recommended option is Pontus, a small moon orbiting Erebus in the Olympus system. Although it has a relatively low number of resources, Pontus offers helium-3, aluminum, and beryllium, which is a rare resource. This moon’s scarcity of resources makes it easy to find a suitable location for building your outpost.

Finding the perfect planet for your first outpost requires careful consideration of available resources and potential environmental hazards. By strategically selecting a planet with the right combination of resources and habitability, you can set the foundation for a successful base in Starfield.

Bronne:

– Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

– Starfield Guide (Unspecified)