SVP van inkomste en groei by Swiggy bedank namate senior-vlak-uittrede voortgaan

Anuj Rathi, the senior vice president (SVP) of revenue and growth at Swiggy, has announced his resignation after more than seven years with the food-delivery startup. This move follows a string of senior-level exits at the Bengaluru-based firm. Aparna Giridhar was appointed as the replacement for Ashish Lingamneni, and Sreeram Suresh took over the position previously held by Nishad Kenkre. In April, CTO Dale Vaz also resigned to start his own wealth tech company.

Rathi expressed his gratitude for leading talented individuals across various teams during his time at Swiggy. Before joining Swiggy in 2016, he gained experience at companies such as Snapdeal, Walmart, and Flipkart, accumulating more than 18 years of experience overall. His next career move is currently unknown.

This departure comes as Swiggy announced the profitability of its food-delivery business in March, after considering all corporate costs except employee stock option (ESOP) costs. To further drive profitability, the company has introduced a “platform fee” on all food deliveries, including those within the loyalty program. Starting with a fee of Rs 2 in April, Swiggy has now increased it to Rs 5 in certain cases. Competitor Zomato has implemented a similar fee structure.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy has raised over $3.5 billion from various investors, including Prosus, SoftBank, GIC, and QIA. Despite fluctuations in its valuation, the company is focused on making a market debut next year and is seeking to raise approximately $1 billion with the assistance of ICICI Securities and JP Morgan.

Overall, Swiggy’s ongoing senior-level exits and profitability measures demonstrate the company’s determination to solidify its position in the food-delivery industry and attract potential investors for its upcoming IPO.

Definisies:

– SVP: Senior Vice President

– Bengaluru: A city in India, also known as Bangalore

– CTO: Chief Technology Officer

– IPO: Aanvanklike Openbare Aanbod

