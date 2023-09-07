Wall Street-aandele daal namate die Amerikaanse ekonomie warm raak

The stock market on Wall Street experienced a sharp decline at the start of Thursday’s trading session. This was in response to signs that the US economy is running hot, leading investors to believe that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for a longer period of time. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained largely unchanged, other major stock gauges experienced losses after closing in the red the previous day. The S&P 500 dropped by approximately 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted by more than 1.5% as Apple’s stock price fell nearly 4%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in stocks is the unexpected increase in US services activity in August, which indicates the resilience of consumers and the broader economy despite higher borrowing costs. This, coupled with the rise in Treasury yields, has put pressure on tech stocks. Apple, in particular, saw its shares continue to fall following reports that China has banned government officials from using its iPhone and plans to extend the ban to state companies. This poses a significant challenge for Apple, as China is its largest overseas market and global production base.

Furthermore, concerns about the slowdown in China’s economy have added to the overall worries about global demand. China’s recent trade figures have failed to ease these concerns, casting doubt on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool inflation with higher interest rates. Additionally, downbeat data from Europe further reinforces worries about a potential decrease in global economic activity.

In the midst of these market conditions, investors are eagerly awaiting an update on US initial jobless claims, which could influence the debate surrounding the Fed’s decision on interest rates at its upcoming September meeting. Surprisingly, unemployment claims have fallen to their lowest levels since February, adding another layer of complexity to the discussion.

Overall, the stock market’s decline reflects the growing anxiety among investors about the state of the US economy, global demand, and the potential impact of higher interest rates. These uncertainties will continue to shape market dynamics in the coming weeks.

Bronne:

- Yahoo Finansies